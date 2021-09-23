Health Minister ‘green lights’ laminating Cov-19 vaccination card once information visible

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, M.P, said persons are free to laminate their COVID-19 vaccination booklets for preservation, once the relevant information is clearly displayed.

During his Covid-19 update on Thursday, Minister Anthony said the approach will be acceptable for verification purposes.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony M.P

“We want people to know that the document is a genuine document, but we also understand the challenges people face with walking around with this big card, and if it is not laminated then it can easily get damaged. So, we have been flexing a little bit, but you must also present it (in a way) that you can see the particulars of the person on one side and what is inside the card.”

Dr. Anthony said persons whose cards are unclear after lamination may not be allowed entry into public buildings. “Persons might have doubts whether it’s an authentic card or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, the health minister continues to encourage persons to get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, more than 90 persons were hospitalised at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

“We have 107 persons in hospital. Ninety-seven of those persons are at the Ocean view hospital and from this, 37 of them in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). At Ocean View, we have also six pregnant persons with COVID and at the Georgetown hospital, we have 13 women who are also pregnant with COVID.”

Minister Anthony said that increase covid cases are also being seen at regional hospitals.

“At Port Kaituma, we have two or three persons who are in the hospital because of COVID. At Suddie hospital, we have two persons, at West Demerara Hospital, 10, and 10 in Mahaicony and 13 at the Experiment isolation facility. Four are at New Amsterdam, two at Skeldon, three at Bartica, two at Mahdia and in Wismar, we have eight persons.”

As of September 22, the health ministry recorded 362 new covid cases.