Health ministry receives equipment to strengthen maternal health, immunisation programmes

The Ministry of Health’s maternal, adolescent, and neonatal health services as well as its immunisation programme are now strengthened, following the donation of equipment from the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) through the Global Affairs Canada Project.

The ministry received four Portable Ultrasound Machines, 13 Solar Refrigerators, Two Gynaecological Examination Beds, 10 LED Examination Lamps, and 15 Fetal Dopplers.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Dr Luis Codina, staff of the ministry and representative of PAHO/WHO.

The handing over was conducted at the ministry’s Central Supply Unit (CSU Bond), Kingston, Georgetown.

Minister, Dr Frank Anthony lauded the partnership between PAHO/WHO and Guyana and further expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it will further improve the immunisation programme and maternal healthcare.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

“We have been constantly trying to upgrade our cold chain to make sure that we can store vaccines adequately at the level of the health centres. Several of the health centres in the rural areas in the hinterland do not have electricity, so the only way we can have these refrigerators work is to make sure that they are solar,” Dr Anthony noted.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank partaking in the ceremonial signing of the handing over

The health minister added, “We want to ensure that we have the right equipment out in the communities, so that we can make a better diagnosis and be able to ensure that if we discover problematic pregnancies, we can take the necessary precautions so the mother can be safe.”

PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Dr Luis Codina applauded the government for its initiatives to decrease teenage pregnancy in some of the regions while empowering young women and providing better access.

PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Dr Luis Codina

PAHO is working with the ministry in some of the regions where adolescent pregnancy is higher than in other regions; specifically in Regions One, Four, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

“With all of the equipment and work, we think that the health service will be reinforced and give better care to this group of the population, specifically adolescent girls and women,”Dr Codina emphasised.

Portable Ultrasound Machine

Over some years, PAHO has been assisting Guyana by ensuring the country has solar refrigerators. The refrigerators have been working effectively in these communities.

Additional equipment will be procured in the latter part of 2023 to enhance the Maternal and Child Health Programme, and furniture will also be procured for the Moruca Waiting Home. Several capacity-building workshops, evaluations, and surveys will also be implemented as part of the 2023 annual work plan.

Maternal and Child Health Officer, Dr Oneka Scott, Women’s Health Coordinator, Dr Maneke Williams, Medex Andrea Budburgh, and other staff from the ministry and PAHO/WHO were also in attendance.

