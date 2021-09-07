Health Ministry seeing rise in COVID-19 cases among pregnant women – Min. Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony says some 13 pregnant women are currently being treated for COVID-19 at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Dr. Anthony said the discoveries were made during routine testing. He explained that persons attending the maternity unit of the GPHC are now required to do a COVID-19 test.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

“So, persons with complicated pregnancy normally would come into the Georgetown Public Hospital, they come from different parts of the country, so, these 13 women they have all tested positive, that’s a requirement now, when you come in, they test you to see whether or not, your Covid status, to determine that, and so, 13 of these women have tested positive. And we have to make special arrangements for their delivery.

“We have been seeing an increase in COVID-19 infections among pregnant women, just the day before we only had seven, but today we have 13 women who are positive,” Minister Anthony noted.

Dr. Anthony said as was predicted, more cases of COVID-19 will be seen because of the surge in the Delta variant.

“Some of the scientists have said if there’s one infected person, that person can infect as much as nine other persons,” Minister Anthony pointed out.

In a previous COVID-19 update, Minister Anthony said expectant mothers or breastfeeding mothers would not be affected if they take any of the COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country. He said expectant mothers with questions could speak to their obstetricians before making a decision.

Meanwhile, the US’ Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released new data on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women and is recommending persons 12 years and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC encourages that all pregnant women or women thinking of becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding, to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Meanwhile, over the last 24 hours some 161 new cases of COVID-19 were discovered from the 1,728 tests conducted. Minister Anthony said the country currently has 2,430 active cases. From that figure, 129 persons have been hospitalised.