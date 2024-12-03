Health sector training, job opportunities for Region Eight youths

Recognising the importance of offering education and employment opportunities to youth across Guyana, the government has announced plans to train and employ scores of young people in Region Eight’s rapidly expanding health sector.

After completing their training, youth from Kato and neighbouring communities will be immediately employed at the new Kato Hospital, once construction is completed.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addressing residents of Kato

While the youths must have a minimum of five CSEC subjects to qualify for the nursing programme, other opportunities will be available for those without secondary education to receive training in technical fields.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali unveiled the initiative during the sod-turning ceremony for the new Kato Hospital on Friday.

The announcement resonated with the youth in attendance, drawing expressions of immense gratitude and excitement about the opportunities.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) spoke with some of the youths, capturing a range of emotions as they expressed eagerness to enter the field.

Kaela Pio, resident of Kato

Kaela Pio, a recent high school graduate explained how impactful the training would be, stating, “I feel it’s a good opportunity for us, as the hospital is coming up. A lot of young people here will benefit, and I think it’s a good thing the government of Guyana is doing for us the youths in Kato and other villages too.”

For many in the region, this initiative represents the first major opportunity for professional development and employment.

Bridget Vania-Felix, another recent high school graduate, shared her story of the struggles she faced in furthering her education. Before this life-changing initiative, Felix and other youths in her village of Tuscany were unable to acquire jobs.

Expressing how this initiative will greatly impact the lives of many, Felix said, “I’m so glad now they’re building this hospital here so we could work. We have a lot of youths in Tuscany village who don’t have a job, but now they have the opportunity to get a job.”

Bridget Vania Felix, resident of Tuscany

Other youths noted that this programme will provide them with the necessary platform to make a lasting change in both their lives and the prosperity of their community.

“Now coming out of high school, I face challenges, but now I have to take this opportunity, and I’m willing to take it…I can come back here and work in my community to help my people, to help elders, and I can be a better person in my community,” said Nazalena Geronimo, an aspiring nurse from Kato Village.

This new and transformative initiative promises to not only promote furthered education but also boost the employment rates and economic prosperity of the region.

Joshua Brazao, an ambitious youth from Kato explained that “the opportunities and the initiative by the president and the government right now is going to be very beneficial to the village in a lot of ways. Economically, it’s going to offer a lot of jobs.”

By providing youths the opportunity to develop their skills and understanding, the government is enabling youth development and building the foundation for a prosperous and self-sustaining Guyana, with educated and proficient youth leading the way.

