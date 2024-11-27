Healthcare services significantly improved in Region One

Healthcare services in Region One have undergone remarkable improvements since the return of the PPP/C government in 2020.

The region now boasts additional health facilities, enhanced services, and an increase in health professionals, transforming its healthcare sector.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony speaking at the sod-turning ceremony for the Moruca Regional Hospital on Tuesday, highlighted these advancements. He noted that during the government’s first year in office, the Mabaruma Sub-district Hospital was rehabilitated and upgraded to a smart health facility.

When the PPP/C government resumed office in 2020, Region One had 46 health facilities, three of which were in a dilapidated state. This number has since grown to 56 facilities, with ongoing efforts to further expand healthcare access.

To improve service delivery, 13 telemedicine centres were established, significantly reducing the need for residents to travel to the coastland for basic healthcare.

According to Minister Anthony, “Referrals to the Suddie Public Hospital or any other hospital have dropped to 44 per cent in the region. You no longer have to travel because we have brought the services to you in this region.”

Additionally, the installation of an X-ray unit at the Kamaka Regional Hospital in the Moruca Sub-district has facilitated nearly 2,000 X-rays.

A new surgical theatre has enabled 83 surgeries, and a blood bank now ensures efficient blood availability for patients.

Some of the new healthcare workers within Region One

Government investments to rehabilitate health facilities include $100 million allocated in 2022, $200 million in 2023, and $500 million set for this year.

Plans are underway to operationalise six more health facilities by year-end, with an additional 12 to be constructed by 2025, particularly in remote areas.

“Along with this, we are looking to add 12 more facilities so that people in the most remote areas of Region One can have access to quality healthcare services,” Minister Anthony disclosed.

The health workforce in Region One has also expanded significantly. Under the previous administration, the region had just 69 nurses. Since 2020, 123 additional nurses have been employed.

In 2021, 52 community health workers were trained and redeployed to their communities, with another 84 set to graduate next month.

By next year, 211 more individuals will complete training under the same programme and join the region’s healthcare system.

Some of the residents of Region One that have benefitted from the improved health services

The government’s interventions extend beyond facilities and staffing to include transportation.

Dr Anthony revealed that the region previously had only one ambulance. Since then, six ambulances, 10 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), 18 boat engines, and buses have been provided to enhance transportation for medical services.

These comprehensive investments aim to bridge the disparity in healthcare access between hinterland and riverain residents and those on the coastland, ensuring all citizens benefit from quality healthcare services.

