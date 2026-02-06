Home Affairs Minister rebukes David Hinds, says divisive rhetoric undermines national unity

Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond levelled a strongly worded criticism of what she described as divisive and inflammatory rhetoric coming from opposition figures, including A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) Member of Parliament David Hinds, during the ongoing Budget 2026 debates.

Responding directly to statements made in the National Assembly, Minister Walrond said that the opposition continues to misrepresent Guyana’s history to promote ethnic division.

The minister condemned remarks suggesting that Afro-Guyanese members on the government side should only stand up for Afro-Guyanese dignity and not all Guyanese.

She said such rhetoric fuels division and undermines national cohesion.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, during her Budget 2026 presentation

Minister Walrond also accused segments of the opposition of advancing ‘wild, inflammatory charges of ethnic discrimination’ and attempting to corrode the legitimacy of the government.

She reminded the Assembly of Guyana’s political history, referencing the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s (PPP/C) 1993 budget presentation.

Quoting from that historic budget speech, the minister recalled that Guyana had become the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, with debt service obligations accounting for 100 per cent of revenue collection at the time.

Minister Walrond stated that under the current administration, Guyana has been transformed, with debt servicing now accounting for approximately 5.5 per cent of revenue, allowing greater investments in schools, hospitals, housing and social services.

Meanwhile, she rejected what was described as attempts to weaponise ethnicity for political gain, asserting that Guyanese are no longer receptive to divisive tactics.

“This government is about true empowerment. It is not dependent. It is access. It is inclusion. It provides an environment for the talents and ambitions of our people so that they can rise. That is how dignity is built,” the minister said.

She affirmed that the PPP/C Government remains committed to ensuring that people of all ethnic groups participate in and enjoy the fruits of national development.

“Guyana is for all Guyanese, and this government will remain firm in its resolve to ensure that people of all cultures and ethnic groups participate in and enjoy the fruits of this beautiful country,” she stated.

Budget 2026, Minister Walrond maintained, reflects a continued commitment to unity, development and people-centred governance.