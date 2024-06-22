Home Affairs’ services to go fully online as phase 1 of Guyana’s ICT Masterplan – President Ali

With Guyana developing its information and communications technology (ICT) Masterplan 2030, the government aims to digitise all Ministry of Home Affairs’ services and subagencies as phase one of the strategy.

This is according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who outlined the government’s digitisation strategy aligned with the ground-breaking Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, the president said these include birth certificates, death certificates, immigration services, work permitting services, and visa services.

“All of that we are looking to digitise on this first phase of this project,” the head of state underscored.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a press conference

According to President Ali, this undertaking will eventually be implemented within six other ministries in keeping with the ICT visioning and digital transformation plan.

In the LCDS2030, the PPP/C Government has outlined its ambitious plan of transitioning to e-governance leveraging digital technology to revolutionise all sectors, thereby enhancing the operations of public sector organisations.

The national e-identification project is one component of this strategy and is being implemented. A US$34.5 million contract has already been inked with German-based company Veridos Identify Solutions to develop this system,

Some $783.4 million was allocated to the national budget to continue the project this year.

“As you know the implementation of the National ID is one of our keystone projects. The ISO-certified International Civil Aviation Organisation accepted CAD system, will allow for the issuance of resident identification and work permit, and will facilitate a more coordinated approach to public service delivery,” President Ali detailed.

The e-ID system would allow for fingerprint verification and validation of individuals so that the need for proof of address and all the audit documentation may be eliminated. It will, however, not replace the current National Identification card.

The government is also actively expanding the ‘Safe Country’ which has produced excellent results in crime fighting and the protection of citizens and their assets.

The government will work to create a national online portal to serve as a gateway to access digital government services, the digitation of population, and commercial and land registers.

Data centres to support the provision of services provided by government agencies will be expanded.

