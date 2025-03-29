Housing backlog in Region Three to be cleared by September – President Ali

By September 2025, all individuals who applied for land in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) up to 2024 will receive provisional allocation letters for their house lots.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made this announcement on Saturday during a community meeting in La Grange, West Bank Demerara.

“We will clear the backlog completely in Region Three because we have now built the roads, we have opened up the lands in Wales,” the president said..

The lands in Wales were previously allocated to families under the previous administration following the closure of the sugar estates. However, after assuming office in 2020, the current government reclaimed these lands.

This initiative will now enable 3,000 to 4,000 families to receive their house lots, allowing them to build homes and improve their livelihoods.

“You’ll get that letter of provisional allocation and you will get to go see the development works and the lot [where you will be placed.] So, start saving for the construction of your home,” he urged residents.

President Ali highlighted the significant investment in housing in the last four years, with nearly $65 billion expended in the region to accelerate home ownership for thousands of residents. This marks a 1,321 per cent increase over the previous administration.

Additionally, a substantial $28 billion was spent on roads, highways, and bridges in the region, bringing significant relief for commuters and pedestrians.

New Highway

In addition, the president said bids are currently being invited for a major road link from Parika to Goshen.

Additionally, President Ali said by the end of August, “we will identify all the bridges all the way to Wales for bids. And what is the plan? The plan is the four-lane road to Parika and continuing to Goshen Road leading to Bartica, connecting back to Sandhills, all the way to Timehri; that is the vision.”

He reiterated that this project is not only about a road, but the opening up of tens of thousands of acres of land to support agriculture expansion.

Other investments

To boost agriculture, President Ali said a fertiliser plant will be established in the region, which will supply all the agricultural needs in the country. Additionally, a steel production partnership is currently being pursued.

This is part of the administration’s holistic vision of developing a manufacturing and industrial powerhouse.

This hub will be supported by 600 megawatts (MW) of power projects that will be developed right in Region Three to support Guyana’s industrial aspirations.

Currently, a gas-to-energy project is being developed in Wales that will transport natural gas from the Stabroek Block’s Liza oilfield to an integrated facility. As part of this project, a 300 MW combined cycle power plant is being constructed to supply power to citizens. A second power plant will be established in the region.

Healthcare

To expand healthcare services for residents there, the government is constructing a new state-of-the-art West Demerara Regional Hospital, and another at De Kinderen on the West Coast Demerara.

The head of state said these ongoing efforts are aimed at transforming Guyana into a regional leader in energy, food security, education, and healthcare, while ensuring economic prosperity for all.

The head of state also urged citizens to look beyond race and politics, stressing that the government he leads is a party of service and development, not opportunism.

During the meeting, a number of community issues were voiced to which President Ali immediately instructed the various agencies to address.

