Housing ministers address concerns of Silvertown, Moblissa residents during Region 10 presidential outreach

─ Five teachers to receive turn-key homes at Moblissa

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, undertook a comprehensive walkthrough in Silvertown, Region 10 on Saturday. This walkthrough followed a meeting held with residents at the community centre, during which various concerns were raised.

During the visit, Minister Croal inspected a spring and conducted an assessment of the community’s infrastructure, aiming to acquire a firsthand understanding of the existing conditions.

Minister Croal during the walkabout in Silvertown

Additionally, he engaged directly with residents to discuss and address a range of issues impacting the community.

Residents articulated concerns regarding housing, the necessity for community ground lighting, and infrastructural development.

Minister Croal listening to the concerns of a resident in Silvertown

In response, Minister Croal assured the residents that the government is actively addressing these issues, emphasising substantial investments in infrastructure.

Notably, nearly 500 house lots have already been allocated in the region, with the minister indicating that the region can anticipate further developments in the housing sector. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to address squatting.

Minister Croal interacting with residents at the Silvertown Community Centre

Accompanying Minister Croal were Mr. Gladwin Charles, the Director of Community Development at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), along with other housing officials and staff from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

This engagement is part of a broader cabinet outreach to Linden, Region 10, spearheaded by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister Rodrigues addressing residents of Moblissa

Meanwhile, residents of Moblissa on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway actively participated in an engagement led by Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues, and a team that included Chief Executive Officer of the CH&PA, Regional Housing Officials, and technical staff from GWI.

During the engagement, Minister Rodrigues addressed the residents, also providing insights into the government’s development plans for the region, emphasising ongoing infrastructure development.

Residents during the engagement at Moblissa

She informed residents about the progress on the new well project, designed to supply potable water to approximately 450 residents of Moblissa. While drilling is complete, the upcoming week will see the initiation of works on the installation of the distribution network.

Minister Rodrigues underscored the positive impact of the project on job creation within the community, inviting others to participate.

CEO Greaves addressing Moblissa residents

CEO Greaves elaborated on housing sector plans, including land clearing for housing and commercial purposes and the construction of additional turn-key homes in the region.

The engagement also provided residents with an opportunity to raise concerns, leading to a commitment from the minister and CEO to allocate turn-key homes to five teachers in the community.

