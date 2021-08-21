Human Services Ministry conducts outreach in Region Ten

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, led an outreach to Region 10, where the services of her ministry were taken to the communities of Old England, Coomaka and Three Friends.

Minister Persaud said the Government is committed to ensuring every person across the country has access to services and the outreach is an example of this.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, addressing Region 10 residents during the outreach

“I am focused on the human resource sector of this country of Guyana, which means that every one of you irrespective of your gender, or your age, or your background or your level of vulnerability, each one of you is to be supportive, to be provided for and definitely and we are committed to delivering to every one of you,” she said.

Some of the services residents benefitted from included queries on old age pension, child care and protection services and optometry services. Dr. Persaud also informed residents about the Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN). She encouraged persons to apply for the opportunity.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, distributing hampers to the elderly

Minister Persaud also distributed food hampers to elderly persons and persons with special needs. A total of 80 hampers were distributed to individuals in the three communities.

Speaking to DPI, several persons praised the initiative.

Wendy Grey welcomed the initiative noting that it is “much needed here as it can do a good thing for us here.”

Meantime, Beverly Savory said “this is a good initiative our Minister did for a lot of persons in this community because most of it is going to persons with disabilities and the old people and even the kids.”

The ministry has been conducting similar exercises across the country.