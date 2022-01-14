Human Services Ministry issues call for young influencers

─ as ‘Youth Unfiltered’ initiative turns one

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, is looking for a new batch of young influencers to join the “Youth Unfiltered” programme, which turned one on Friday.

Since the launch of the initiative, young Guyanese have been afforded the opportunity to become transformational agents within their respective communities, to promote self-development and behavioural change, while highlighting social issues and challenges.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, M.P., made the announcement, during a recent interview with DPI.

“The big thing that we’re going to do within a few weeks is put out the call for a new batch of young influencers. You have to be someone who influences, someone who is actively involved in community and social work, someone who has an interest in this ministry’s work, someone who is passionate about advocacy for any one of the causes. And someone who has the ability to network well with peers and maybe if you have a talent or something that is an asset.”

The Youth unfiltered initiative has an education and training component for career development, which will fuse public engagements, communication and outreaches to stimulate skills and competencies in young people.

Opportunities

The initiative provides youths with a platform to have a voice, build their personal profile and be an ambassador for young people.

It also provides an opportunity for volunteering activities for future CVs and job applications, to be connected to a wide network of policy and decision makers and training to develop key life skills. It also offers opportunities to advance academics or specialised skills locally and internationally

Meanwhile, Minister Persaud extended heartwarming congratulations to the batch of 2021.

“I want to congratulate the batch of young influencers that we had in 2021, who will come to the end of their term at the end of this month, and to wish them continued success. They have really done well, and I believe they have grown a lot from the experience.” Young men and women between the ages of 15 to 25, from diverse backgrounds across the country are free to join the team by applying on the Ministry’s website or Facebook page.