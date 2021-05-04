Human Services Ministry providing assistance to Sharon’s Mall fire victims

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud on Tuesday, provided a quantity of food hampers to over 20 women, who lost their livelihoods during the recent fire at Sharon’s Mall.

The Minister also pledged to provide additional support to the women, most of whom are single parents.

“Some of you have children and some of you have businesses but maybe we can help to provide a few things to get you back on your feet.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud and Mr. Kelvin Fortune of Youths for Better Living during the distribution of hampers to the women.

I know that everybody’s needs are a little different so what we will do is that we will have one of the officers sit with you one by one and [find out] what it is that you need to get back on your feet,” Dr. Persaud said.

The assistance is being provided through the Ministry’s Difficult Circumstances Unit, which would also make counselling available to the women, based on their request.

Minister Persaud also committed to liaising with other agencies and the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce to obtain further support for the women.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Vindhya Persaud interacting with the women

The Minister was organised by Mr. Kelvin Fortune, Founder of NGO Youths for Better Living. During the meeting, he pledged to collaborate with the Ministry to provide further assistance to the women.

Mr. Fortune told DPI, “We were able to reach out to the Ministry of Social Protection and the Minister met with me and we assist the women with food supplies and other necessities…Some of these women have young children and we want to help relieve some of their stress.”

On April 28, 2021, Sharon’s Mall was ravaged by a fire of unknown origin.