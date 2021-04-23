Human Services Ministry’s virtual Help Desk created to respond to public queries

Cognisant of the growing demands COVID-19 has placed on the populace, particularly the vulnerable, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security (MoHSSS) has established a Virtual Help Desk on Facebook to respond to persons’ queries with pertinent information on various services provided by the Ministry.

Feedback on queries will be given within twenty-four (24) hours.

This Desk can be accessed on the social media platform link: https://www.facebook.com/mhssshelpdesk or by search: Ministry of Human Services and Social Security – Helpdesk. It is being manned by a dedicated response team with the institutional knowledge of the Ministry’s services.

“Our Ministry is very people oriented and in spite of the pandemic we are providing alternative communication channels for members of the public to reach out to us,” Minister Persaud stated. Social services provided by Ministry include: Old Age Pension; Public Assistance; Difficult Circumstances, Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence; Child and Elderly Welfare Abuse and Trafficking in Persons.