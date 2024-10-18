Hundreds of Lindeners to gain employment with US-Based medical billing company Prochant

Scores of Lindeners, particularly young adults applied to benefit from training and employment opportunities with Prochant, a US-based medical billing company.

The job fair was held at the Watooka Guesthouse on Friday and marks a new chapter in the mining town’s employment landscape.

Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility of Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh delivering remarks at a job fair on Friday

Delivering remarks, Senior Minister within the Office of the President with Responsibility of Finance and Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, encouraged Prochant to prioritise hiring locally as it expands operations in Guyana.

“We want to see Prochant establish and grow here so that, in the not-so-distant future, they will be employing thousands of Guyanese in Region Ten,” he remarked.

The Senior Minister noted that the initiative is the start of a long-term partnership aimed at upskilling Guyana’s workforce.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill delivering remarks at Prochant Job Fair on Friday

Prochant is the only AI-driven reimbursement service provider in the home healthcare industry and offers cutting-edge solutions for medical billing and revenue cycle management.

Addressing concerns regarding unemployment in the region, Minister of Public Work, Bishop Juan Edghill noted that this initiative presents the opportunity for persons to elevate themselves to permanent employment status.

The minister further emphasised that, “There is dignity in work,” as he urged the participants to seize the opportunity to develop their skills and gain certification.

Scores of Lindeners at Prochant Job Fair at Watooka House on Friday

“You can and see how you develop yourself in terms of certification, you develop yourself in terms of experience, you develop yourself in terms of creating space for your own niche and your remuneration grow over time,” said Minister Edghill.

The government has invested $12.6 million in the six-week pilot programme which will see participants being trained in a newly established, fully furnished facility that accommodates two classes of 30 trainees each.

The training will cover essential BPO skills, including communication, cultural understanding, and customer service, alongside specialised medical billing knowledge.

The first three weeks are being funded by the government while the remaining weeks of training are being funded by Prochant.

Persons gathered at Prochant Job Fair on Friday

To support participants, the government is offering a stipend of $15,000 for the first three weeks of training and an additional $25,000 upon successful completion.

Successful participants will earn internationally recognised certifications in both BPO and medical billing, positioning them for long-term careers in this growing industry.

