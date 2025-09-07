‘I am the President for all Guyanese’ – Pres. Ali at Inauguration
In his first speech after being sworn in for his second term as president, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed his commitment to be a president who represents all Guyanese.
President Ali was at the time addressing a large gathering during the inauguration ceremony held at State House in Georgetown.
“As I first declared on the 2nd of August 2020: I am not the President of some Guyanese; I am the President of all Guyana. That principle has guided me these past five years, and it shall remain my compass in the years ahead,” the president stated.
The head-of-state assured those who may not have voted for him that he will still work to develop their lives and communities.
“One Guyana is not a slogan — it is a lived ethic. Each of us are equal in dignity, equal in opportunity, and equal in respect. To those of us who did not support me, know this: I am your president too,” he committed.
After today, President Ali said his government will move full steam ahead to begin the fulfilment of key manifesto promises, including the construction of a new Corentyne River Bridge, a new Berbice River Bridge and implementation of important social programmes.