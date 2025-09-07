‘I am the President for all Guyanese’ – Pres. Ali at Inauguration

In his first speech after being sworn in for his second term as president, His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali reaffirmed his commitment to be a president who represents all Guyanese.

President Ali was at the time addressing a large gathering during the inauguration ceremony held at State House in Georgetown.

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers remarks at the inauguration ceremony held at State House on Sunday

“As I first declared on the 2nd of August 2020: I am not the President of some Guyanese; I am the President of all Guyana. That principle has guided me these past five years, and it shall remain my compass in the years ahead,” the president stated.

The head-of-state assured those who may not have voted for him that he will still work to develop their lives and communities.

“One Guyana is not a slogan — it is a lived ethic. Each of us are equal in dignity, equal in opportunity, and equal in respect. To those of us who did not support me, know this: I am your president too,” he committed.

After today, President Ali said his government will move full steam ahead to begin the fulfilment of key manifesto promises, including the construction of a new Corentyne River Bridge, a new Berbice River Bridge and implementation of important social programmes.