‘I can do anything since I have my land title now’ – Region Three resident

─ as 76 persons received Certificates of Title

Region Three resident, 67-year- old Misir Roopnarine has expressed his elation after receiving his land title from the government through the Housing and Water Ministry on Thursday.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal handing over the title to Misir Roopnarine

He was among 76 persons from Plantation Uitvlugt, Stewartville, Greenwich Park Railway Embankment, and Tuschen Railway Embankment who received their Certificates of title.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal handing over the title to one of the beneficiaries

This figure signals the first set of land titles to be distributed from a maximum of 174 titles. The distribution was held at Greenwich Park Primary School.

It is also in keeping with a commitment made by Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal during a meeting in September 2022.

Housing and Water Minister, Collin Croal during remarks at the land title distribution

Roopnarine who has been residing in Plantation Uitvlugt since 2014, explained that he will complete some repairs on his house now that he has his title, noting that, “now I can do anything.”

Hemwanttie Persaud with her Certificate of Title

He added, “I have been waiting for this thing for a very long time”.

Roopnarine thanked the government noting that his title will come in handy in the future.

Another resident of Greenwich Park, Baby Ramdath who has been residing in the area for 33 years, also expressed gratitude to the government for the title.

“I feel so happy because I received my title for my land. They [my family] are so happy, every one of my family and my children. They are so glad that I get the title”, Ramnauth said.

“I’m so thankful to the president that we get through with this title for the place…I’m living with my children so it will pass down to them,” said 50-year-old Hemwanttie Persaud from Plantation Uitvlugt.

A section of the gathering at the land title exercise in Region Three

Other beneficiaries Rohan Kissoon, Nandlall Bissessar and Bibi Farida Khan, also commended the initiative.

Meanwhile, Minister Croal, in his remarks, emphasised that this is part of the government’s transformational plan to improve the living conditions of citizens across the country and forms part of the ‘One Guyana’ vision.

He added that the PPP/C Government has an aggressive national housing programme that provides an opportunity for every citizen to access homeownership.

“The quickness, the timeliness in which we can work in a systemic way to resolve many of your outstanding issues is a testimony to the hard work that is being put led by our President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and his entire team of the cabinet,” Minister Croal highlighted.

At the end of December 2022, over 723 certificates of title were processed for Region Three.

The minister highlighted that more interventions and developments will occur in the region.

“We will continue to engage and we will continue to ensure that we work with you to provide that opportunity for you to uplift yourself,” Minister Croal pledged to the residents.

Regional Chairman, Ishan Ayube, Parliamentary Secretary, Vikash Kissoon and staff from the ministry were also present at the exercise.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

