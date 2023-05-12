‘I would not blame them’- Jagdeo knocks APNU over poor turn out at LGE campaign launch

─ says party has no concrete plans for Georgetown

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has called out the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R) led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) for its poor track record even after years of control in the capital city.

General Secretary of the People's Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

This comes on the heels of the party’s launch of its local government election campaign in Georgetown on Sunday, which the general secretary dubbed ‘disappointing.’

Dr. Jagdeo, who was speaking during a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, said based on the APNU’s track record of showing no interest in the development of the people, even in its strongholds, this dismal turnout is understandable.

“Many were made up of the candidates and people from other regions. People in that community, which is a stronghold of the PNC, did not really show up to their campaign launch in the city, and I would not blame them,” the GS noted.

He added that the candidates did not offer any word on development plans for the capital city.

“Throughout the rally, if you look at it, you will see that they did not have a single thing to say about Georgetown. They didn’t tell the people of Georgetown how they are going to approve their lives. This is a local government launch, and they were speaking in Georgetown, and many are the councillors in Georgetown. They didn’t give account to the people for their track record in the city. They did not say, ‘Here is what we are going to do for the city if we get re-elected.”

Instead, the general secretary said the platform was utilised to bash the PPP/C, however he pointed out that the government has laid out a strategic plan to foster development in all constituencies.

“It’s not how you feel about Jagdeo that matters to the people in the city. It’s whether you are going to provide better services to them. And that is what they want to hear. None of that came, and this was their launch. So, it was a big disappointment,”he posited.

