ICT important for economic and social development −PM Phillips

In light of the fast-paced global digital transition, government continues to place importance on Information and Communications Technology (ICT) literacy, to ensure that Guyana is not left behind.

To this end, the Office of the Prime Minister’s Industry and Innovations Unit on Friday launched its ICT Roadshow.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

The aim is to engage young people and spread awareness of the importance of ICT in Guyana’s social, environmental and economic development.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips said the roadshow will play an instrumental role in government’s quest to bridge the digital divide.

“The ICT roadshow is an important aspect in ensuring that we achieve the strategic aim of bridging the digital divide. “We can invest in all the hardware, like building the ICT hubs and having the connectivity, but unless the people have the know-how, it means that the whole project will be incomplete.”

The roadshow will see ICT professionals and influencers from the University of Guyana (UG), the Telecommunications Agency and the Industry and Innovations Unit, and other agencies serving as panelists and engaging in meaningful conversations surrounding ICT. The activities will be held in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five and Six from March 13-27.

Further, information sessions will see representatives from the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), 150k Coders Initiative, and UG promoting ICT education and careers.

“It’s obvious that Guyana’s continued development will not be possible unless we have an educated population, an educated population in things related to ICT,” the prime minister said.

The Industry and Innovations Unit has embarked on a number of initiatives to further this development agenda on the ICT landscape, such as Guyanese Girls Code, ICT Summer Camp, and Hackathons.

Moreover, government’s ICT programme has seen ICT hubs being created countrywide.

This year’s ICT Roadshow is being held under the theme: Today’s Youth, Tomorrow’s Digital Innovators.

