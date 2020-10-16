Imbotero to get potable water in 2021

– Minister Croal

Residents of Imbotero in the Mabaruma sub-region of Region One, will no longer have to depend directly on creeks as their main source of water in 2021.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal committed to ensuring that potable water is delivered to the community in the new year, starting with the central location of the populace. The Minister made this pledge after residents outlined their water woes during his recent outreach to the village.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal

“While the river [and] you have the creeks running through the village, the necessity for clean water is there. As a start, they will put a well and at least … some standpipes,” Minister Croal said.

Residents also enquired about residential housing development. To this end, the Minister reminded them of the Hinterland Housing Programme, which is currently being tailored for the 2021 budget.

They also sought assistance on matters relating to education and training, internet connectivity, and the rehabilitation of their playfield.

In this regard, Minister Croal assured them that they will benefit from all available services under the PPP/C administration.

“The PPP/C Government is a Government for all citizens. It doesn’t matter your status or your level of income within the village, everyone is equally important to us and whatever social benefits and programmes are being derived and given to communities, every single community will benefit equally,” he said.

Residents welcomed the solutions the Minister outlined. He then pledged to visit the Region frequently to ensure that matters affecting residents are resolved expeditiously.