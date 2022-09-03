Immediate intervention to ease traffic congestion in the Grove/Diamond Area

The Ministry of Public Works has been meticulously monitoring the daunting issue of traffic congestion along the East Bank Corridor more so at Diamond/Grove.

The Ministry is currently in negotiation with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for funds to undertake rehabilitation and expansion works along the East Bank Public Road, from Grove to Timehri which will further aid in achieving the Infrastructural Development Goals of the Ministry.

Notwithstanding the aforesaid negotiations, in order to ease the persistent fatigue caused to road users traversing along the Diamond/Grove area, the Ministry of Public Works have decided to urgently facilitate rehabilitative works in this area not only to ease traffic congestion, but also improve transportation efficiency and road traffic safety at these locations.

Works includes milling and resurfacing of existing roadway, widening of roadway and construction of a bridge linking Third Avenue Diamond into Grove. These works will aid in providing smooth and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic thru Diamond/Grove area, and provide an alternative route for drivers who are using the Mocha/Diamond Road link. The construction of the bridge will eliminate the need for drivers having to connect to the Public Road in the vicinity of Diamond Main Access Road but rather at Jimbo Bridge, Grove, which is after the severely congested section of the Public Road. Works are scheduled to be undertaken Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 through Wednesday September 7, 2022.

