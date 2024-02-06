Improved roads among plans for East Coast communities

The rehabilitation of several roads, recreational facilities, and improved drainage are among plans to further develop villages along the East Coast of Demerara.

This was according to the Chairman of the Mon Repos\ La Reconnaissance Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), Jagroop during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

These critical infrastructure projects will be executed by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works.

“Thirty-something roads were awarded just before the holiday and rehabilitation on them will start anytime. I am in the process of submitting more…to the central government,’ Jagroop reported.

The NDC chair further stated that he has asked other councillors from respective areas to submit a list of additional roads in dire need of rehabilitation.

Some of the areas mentioned include Lusignan, Mon Repos, Richardville, and Martyrs’ Ville. He noted that a total of 24 roads will be addressed in these villages.

Additionally, rehabilitation works will be conducted in the villages of Annandale and Good Hope.

Another project that is slated to be undertaken is the rehabilitation of a bridge at Good Hope. Jagroop said an engineer has already been dispatched to assess the extent of work required, and the project is anticipated to commence shortly.

Additionally, Jagroop noted that the NDC will also be addressing the drainage issues in the area. The council’s mini excavator will soon be dispatched to the various villages for drainage works.

“We need to get the drains fixed. Garbage is also an issue that we are working on. We are working assiduously to reduce this garbage issue. We want to move from collecting garbage fortnightly to daily,” the chairman explained.

Addressing development plans for youths, he stated that the NDC has been engaging with the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports to enhance the community grounds and other recreational facilities in the various villages.

“We are in the process of forming a management committee in all the areas that have recreational facilities. We have one committee formed so far and we have been interacting with the Minister of Sports, Mr Charles Ramson Jnr and he has been helping us a lot,” the NDC Chairman stated.

With these new projects underway, Jagroop foresees the villages becoming transformed in a way that will benefit everyone.

