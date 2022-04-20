Improved water supply for Betsy Ground, Gangaram villages 

Residents of Betsy Ground and Gangaram in Region Six will soon be benefitting from an improvement in the quality and pressure of water supplied. This was indicated by Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P on Tuesday, as she engaged residents of the two villages and other surrounding communities.

Residents of both communities are receiving potable water from a well in Gangaram that is managed by the Rose Hall Estate. While residents of Gangaram did not have many complaints about the service, those from Betsy Ground decried the poor quality and water pressure they have been receiving.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, M.P

Minister Rodrigues, at a meeting held at the Betsy Ground Primary School explained that a fraction of residents in Betsy Ground had previously indicated their interest in being served by the Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) water treatment plant at Sheet Anchor.

However, following the meeting, it was agreed that they will continue with the old arrangement once there is an improvement in the water quality. Under the existing arrangement with the Rose Hall Estate, residents are not billed for their water consumption.

Residents in attendance at the meeting

Minister Rodrigues has committed to engaging the management of the estate to immediately improve the service. That arrangement will be monitored for a few months, and based on the outcome, a decision will be made on the way forward.

“This process that we have agreed to, both villages will benefit, Gangaram will have an improved supply, Betsy Ground will have an improvement in the quality. Let us examine how this works for a few months and then we will revisit. We also have to think about those who are not receiving any water in Betsy Ground.”

A resident of Betsy Ground raising a concern

Minister Rodrigues said every effort will be made to ensure residents aback of Betsy Ground receive water at an acceptable level.

“We want to ensure that water is reaching every household, and that is why I am here to consult with you…you have nothing to fear, you have a government who is going to listen and act on the feedback,” she told the residents.

The minister noted that the government is keen on its plans to ensure all citizens have access to clean, safe and reliable water supply in keeping with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal Six.

Minister Rodrigues’ visit was a follow-up to President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s meeting held at the Rose Hall Welfare Ground, as part of a Cabinet outreach last Monday. She was accompanied by Regional Chairman, David Armogan, and a team of technical officers from the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), GWI and the Ministry of Public Works.