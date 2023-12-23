In Loving Memory of Dr Neville Gobin

On behalf of the Ministry of Health and the medical fraternity, we express our deepest condolences to Dr. Shoba Gobin and the entire family of the late Dr. Neville Gobin. His passing is a huge loss to Guyana, and we share your sorrow over the departure of a distinguished medical professional and a true pillar of our healthcare community. Dr. Gobin has left behind an incredible legacy of compassion, innovation, and unwavering commitment to the field of medicine.

Dr Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin began his remarkable journey in the medical profession, which spanned over 45 years. His early education in India culminated in the achievement of his MBBS, after which he returned to Guyana and commenced his career as an intern under the guidance of the renowned Dr. M.Y Bacchus at the Public Hospital in Georgetown.

In the early 1980s, driven by a thirst for knowledge and excellence, Dr Gobin returned to India to complete his post-graduate diploma in obstetrics and gynaecology. Upon his return in 1984, he became a private doctor at Woodlands Hospital, where he would go on to shape the healthcare landscape in Guyana for nearly four decades.

Dr Gobin’s leadership at Woodlands Hospital was transformative. Serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for the majority of his tenure, he successfully propelled the hospital from a small private facility to one of the leading medical institutions in the Caribbean. His commitment to innovation was evident in the introduction of pioneering medical services, including the first comprehensive ultrasound service, ultrasound-guided surgery, MRI, CT scan, and the first fully automated laboratory in Guyana.

Dr. Gobin was a trailblazer in the medical field. He performed numerous surgical interventions for gynaecological cancers. In early 2023, he introduced Guyana’s first stem cell therapy for patients, which marked a significant milestone in the country’s medical landscape. On the occasion of the launch of this pioneering programmehe received encouragement from H.E. President Irfaan Ali.

Dr. Gobin’s impact extended far beyond the confines of Woodlands Hospital. As an esteemed lecturer at the University of Guyana School of Medicine, his exceptional teaching skills and vast knowledge in Obstetrics and Gynecology enriched the education of countless aspiring doctors. His lectures and workshops were known for their informativeness, engagement, and structure.

As Chairman of the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee, Dr. Gobin played a pivotal role in improving maternal health services in the public sector. His commitment to addressing systemic issues and enhancing antenatal care demonstrated a profound dedication to the well-being of mothers and infants in the community.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, the Government of Guyana bestowed upon Dr. Neville Gobin the Cacique Crown of Honor in 2020. This prestigious national award acknowledged his tireless efforts in advancing maternal and child health, as well as his contributions to the overall improvement of healthcare services in the country.

Beyond his professional achievements, Dr. Gobin was a compassionate community activist. He volunteered for various medical outreaches and served as the President of the Family Planning Association of Guyana, contributing to the formulation and enactment of progressive legislation, including the Termination of Pregnancy Act in 1996.

Dr Neville Gobin’s life was characterised by an unyielding commitment to improving healthcare in Guyana. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched, the students he inspired, and the advancements he spearheaded.

During this difficult time, we offer our deepest sympathies to Dr Gobin’s immediate family, including his wife, Dr. Shoba Gobin, his children, and all those who were touched by his care and compassion. Guyana has lost a true luminary in the medical field, and his absence will be deeply felt in the medical community and beyond.

May Dr. Neville Gobin rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire and guide us in the pursuit of excellence in healthcare.

With heartfelt condolences, Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health

