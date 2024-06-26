Increased visitor arrivals expected for the rest of the year

..Minister Walrond reveals as she urges stakeholders to adequately prepare

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Hon. Oneidge Walrond, today charged stakeholders in the tourism sector to adequately prepare for an influx of visitors. The minister made the challenge during an engagement session at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre with representatives of hotels, lodges, resorts, restaurants, bars, and tour operators.

Minster Walrond told the stakeholders that all the indicators are showing a surge in bookings for the ICC World Cup and Cricket Carnival periods. She however noted that while bookings traditionally peak for the July and August and Cricket Carnival periods, visitor arrivals are expected to remain high for the rest of the year.

“I want to implore you that as we improve and showcase our service and country this week, to continue on that energy for the rest of the months because we will be seeing more and more visitors coming to our shores,” Minister Walrond advised.

Minister Walrond also emphasised the need for tourism businesses to improve the visitor experience through better customer service, year-round tourism strategies, facility improvements, and marketing efforts. Emphasis was placed on the upcoming ICC T20 semi-final match as well as other national events.

She stressed on the critical role of each business in prioritising professionalism and hospitality that will leave a lasting impression on visitors.

While noting that tourism remains a key income earner, the minister pointed out that a deliberate strategy of the government is to maintain a steady influx of visitors every month.

Coming out of the engagement with stakeholders, a decision was taken to have quarterly meetings with tourism stakeholders to foster greater transparency and collaborative efforts to propel the industry forward.

The engagement session was co-chaired by Permanent Secretary Sharon Roopchand- Edwards, and Director of GTA Kamrul Baksh.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

