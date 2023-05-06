Independence Boulevard, Lamaha beautification projects nearing completion

Infrastructural works on the Independence Boulevard Road and Lamaha beautification projects are moving apace and are expected to be completed within a few weeks.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill made the disclosure during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday last, following an inspection of the project sites.

He noted that the aim of the exercise was to ensure that contractors are on schedule with the stipulated deadlines and minimising the inconvenience to the public.

“I went down to engage the contractors to ensure we can get timely completion of all these projects. All of them should be wrapped up in a couple of weeks,” the minister related.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging engineers and representatives of local utility companies

At the head of the 1.8-kilometre, $1.5 billion Independence Boulevard project, the minister engaged the engineering team and representatives from local utility companies tasked with relocating water and power lines, and phone cables. This process is nearing completion.

The project will feature two carriageways, a double and a single on each side, concrete drains, and a promenade between the two carriageways.

Ongoing infrastructural works on the Independence Boulevard

The Lamaha beautification project, a major project which falls under the ministry’s urban development plan is also nearing completion.

The green space is the brainchild of His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, aimed at ensuring Guyanese enjoy quality family time.

It will be outfitted with a walkway, benches, lights, and parking for vehicles.

The minister highlighted that these projects are essential in transforming the city’s infrastructure and beautification efforts, making it more attractive to locals and tourists.

Minister Edghill also inspected ongoing infrastructural projects at Cemetery Road and Millington Street.

