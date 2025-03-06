Indigenous youths to benefit from ENGAGE Youth Project

Amerindian youths countrywide are set to benefit significantly from the Empowering the Next Generation Agency and Gender Equality (ENGAGE) youth project.

The transformative initiative was launched on Tuesday at the Whirlwind Village, Sophia Exhibition Centre, Greater Georgetown, through a partnership between the Government of Guyana, the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) and Global Affairs Canada.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai speaks at the launch of ENGAGE Youth programme

The project will impact 6,484 individuals, including women and youth from communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

With a budget of $1.3 billion, the initiative will be implemented over the next five years.

The ENGAGE youth project was designed to provide indigenous youth with essential skills and opportunities including gender equality training, community awareness programmes, life skills and empowerment workshops, vocational skills training, networking and capacity strengthening for key stakeholders.

During the launch, Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, emphasised the initiative’s potential to foster growth and economic development in hinterland communities.

She highlighted her government’s commitment to improving the lives of indigenous youth through education and support programmes.

“From the day this government stepped into office, the platform, the foundation, the opportunities, the window and the door all flung open” Minister Sukhai pointed out.

She added “When the village develops, the country develops. When human capital is invested in and is successful, our country develops.”

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai with youth from Region Eight

Project Director Vanessa Thompson highlighted the following four key objectives of the ENGAGE youth project:

Enhancing the capacity of indigenous youth, particularly young women, to make informed decisions regarding their socio-cultural and economic development. Strengthening community support for youth participation in socio-cultural and economic development. Building the capacity of key stakeholders to implement gender and youth-sensitive livelihood programmes. Increasing the capacity of stakeholders to support climate-resilient economic initiatives for indigenous youth, especially young women.

Mother from Batavia in Region Seven, Patricia Smith, testified to the benefits of the ENGAGE project.

“This project has given me more than just skills, it has gifted me with a renewed sense of purpose. As a mother I understand the importance of nurturing and guidance. As a community leader I see the real impact of this project, it’s already making a difference through its gender equality and social inclusion training and life skills programme,” she said.

The event was attended by several government officials, including Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Siona Parag.

