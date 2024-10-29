Infrastructural works to begin soon in new Mahdia housing area

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal announced that phase one of the infrastructural development will commence shortly at the new housing development located at Tracts A and B, Four Miles, Mahdia, Region Eight.

Speaking at a housing outreach event at Campbelltown Benab on Tuesday, Minister Croal confirmed that approximately $1 billion has been designated to fund these works, ensuring allottees will have access to their house lots by mid-2025.

Ministers Collin Croal and Pauline Sukhai engaging a resident

The new development offers 309 residential house lots for allocation.

Minister Croal explained, “In Mahdia, you have two areas. The old scheme and the other [scheme] which has 172 acres. But all of that is not going to be about housing. As part of the government’s regional plan, [we are also] focusing on the enhancement of sport and recreation…We will position [a] major stadium for Mahdia in that area that we were able to acquire,”

Minister Croal urged residents to be patient, assuring them that the government is actively addressing the housing demand in the community.

He said, “We are trying to secure your tenure and your children’s future to have somewhere that they can call their permanent home.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, underscored that Mahdia and other hinterland areas are key to the government’s extensive housing programme.

Minister Sukhai encouraging young families to seize this opportunity.

Resident engaging staff of the Ministry of Housing and Water

The Amerindian affairs minister stated that today’s housing outreach is evidence that Mahdia and other hinterland communities are no exception to the government’s massive housing programme.

The outreach event enabled residents to inquire about their applications, submit new ones, and conduct interviews.

Ministers Croal and Sukhai, along with a technical team, also conducted a site visit to the new housing area.

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority Sherwyn Greaves, Mayor of Mahdia Eslyn Romascindo-Hussain, Toshao of Campbelltown Earl Gildharie, and other regional were also at the meeting.

A map of the new housing development at Mahdia, Region Eight An ariel view of the housing area in Mahdia, Region Eight Residents from Mahdia at the housing outreach at Campbelltown Benab on Tuesday

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

