Initiative launched to provide young women a platform to express themselves

– in commemoration of ‘International Girl’s Day’

The voices of young women across Guyana will be amplified, creating a pathway of empowerment through the newly launched special edition ‘youths unfiltered’ initiative.

The initiative is the brainchild of Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, MP, and focuses on providing influential young women with a platform to express themselves and find solutions to issues.

The programme was recently launched at the Guyana Women’s Leadership Institute (GWLI) at Cove and John, East Coast, Demerara, by Minister Persaud.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security interacting with several young ladies on issues they face at the Ministry’s headquarters.

Minister Persaud in her address assured attendees that the ministry will ensure their journey as young women is a good one.

“As I have the privilege of launching the storyboard and also youth unfiltered episode one, I want to wish all the girls everywhere, happy international girl’s day. From where I sit and the entire team at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, we will spare no effort to make your journey a good one. And let us work to bridge that divide that exist digitally, so that the digital generation can benefit from digital technology and truly fulfil their potential using the digital tools at their disposal.”

The ‘young unfiltered’ is a 30-minute programme that will be premiered on the ministry’s Facebook page and aired on E- Networks Channel one and the National Communications Network (NCN).

The programme will feature outstanding young women such as Guyana’s youngest published author Aurelia Sue-Ann, 15-year-old Olympic swimmer, Aleka Persaud and others in tech, entrepreneurship among others.