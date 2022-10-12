‘Innovation necessary for future development’ – Min. Hamilton tells students

Without innovative techniques, business, science, and technology are dead.

These were the frank remarks made by Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton to scores of students as the North Georgetown Secondary School (NGSS) launched its Business, Science and Technology Expo 2022.

The showcase, which was on a two-year hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, provides a platform for young people to put their creative ideas and products on display.

Minister Hamilton pointed out that innovation is key to the development of students.

“So, science, technology and business, if there isn’t innovation, it would not be able to sustain itself, it cannot be able to develop and deliver,” he said.

The minister noted that emphasis must be placed on the practical aspects of education so that every child can benefit from the education sector.

“We have to resolve the issue in education…it is how the education system rethinks and retools to ensure that every student in a class can be a success,” he opined.

Meanwhile, Director of Business Development and Entrepreneurial Development, John Edghill highlighted that it is important for students to first change their idea of entrepreneurship, noting that the school’s business expo serves as the perfect stepping stone.

“The time for you to act, young people, the best time for you to act is now. You may not have all the resources right now, but no amount of resources would stop you from planning where you want to go,” Edghill pointed out.

The expo saw students from fourth and fifth form showcasing pesticides, hair gels, juices, foods, and lip balms all made from natural ingredients that they cultivated.

The sponsorship of this event forms part of the government’s commitment to enhancing, improving and developing business, science and technology.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

