Institute of Health Sciences Education graduates 50 health professionals

Fifty health professionals successfully graduated from various specialised programmes at the Institute of Health Sciences Education during the 16th Awards Banquet ceremony hosted at the weekend.

The award ceremony which was hosted by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, saw both doctors and nurses gracing the stage to collect their degrees and diplomas.

Some of the graduands from the Institute of Health Sciences Education

Some of the programmes that the health workers graduated from include Post Graduate Diploma in Echocardiography, Bachelor of Science Degree in Cardiovascular Nursing, Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Nursing, Post Graduate Diploma in Anesthesia and Intensive Care, Master of Medicine in Orthopedics and Traumatology, Master of Medicine in Emergency Medicine and a number of other courses.

Upon completing their courses, these health professionals will significantly improve the level of healthcare services across the country, as they will be working at various health facilities nationwide.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, and the Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC, Robbie Rambaran, reaffirmed the health ministry’s commitment to modernising medical education in all aspects.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, and Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC Robbie Rambaran at the graduation ceremony

The government has invested heavily in health institutions across the country, building state-of-the-art simulation labs, digital libraries, and launching research initiatives to revolutionise medical education and create an innovative and practical learning environment.

Dr. Anthony emphasised the importance of training healthcare workers to contribute to the country’s development and serve those in need. The award ceremony further testifies to the government’s investment in improving the education of medical professionals.

