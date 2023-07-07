Inter-district Kayaking competition set for July 16

Schools from regions across Guyana will on July 16 be competing in the Inter-district National Kayaking Competition in Linden, Region 10.

The one-day event is being hosted by Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours and promises to be a fun-filled day of activities suited for the entire family.

Owner of Elite Kayaking, Deon Anderson noted that the activity takes the same format as the national athletics competition, but focuses on water sports.

Owner of Elite Kayaking, Deon Anderson poses with winners of a previous competition

“Here in Guyana, we are quite accustomed to water when it comes to swimming, but when it comes to water sports there is a myriad of activities that are involved. So, we are expecting this new concept of sports tourism to blossom into something novel and into something that is ingrained into the fabric of sports in the schools,” he said.

Anderson hopes to expand the activity to include schools across the Caribbean.

“We have so many riverain communities. We have the indigenous communities and they use canoeing for transportation purposes and recreational activities, and what better way to put their way of life into a sport recognised worldwide.”

There are seven categories of competition; long-distance kayaking, relay (which brings together athletics and kayaking skills), and short races in both male and female categories.

Winners will receive trophies and other prizes, while the overall winner will receive medals, cash prizes, and other prizes.

The winning team will receive $200,000 which will go towards the student’s academic development and the school’s sports committee.

Other attractions will include a kids’ zone and novelty games. A water ambulance with lifeguards and medical personnel will be present to ensure safety.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

