Inter-Guiana Games to ignite young talent – Sports minister

Over 400 athletes from Guyana, French Guiana and Suriname are set to battle for the championship in various sports disciplines at the Inter-Guiana Games (IGG), which is set to launch at the National Stadium at 19:00 hours (7 pm) on Thursday.

The IGG was resurrected by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government after it was dismantled by the APNU+AFC administration in 2017.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, Charles Ramson Jr

Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr in an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) said this event will serve as an opportunity for Guyanese athletes to showcase their talent in an international setting.

“The exposure helps you to compete against other athletes that are on top of their game and it also gives you the platform to start examining how you’ll be able to compete against other nations of a similar background […] You also get to inspire and ignite a lot of young talent that never would have gotten the opportunity to see other countries come in and see them compete,” Minister Ramson relayed.

The minister said this is an exciting time for Guyana since it will bring with it economic benefits.

“We’re hosting two other countries and competing fiercely but within a framework, building stronger international relations…we’re hosting governments here too,” the minister added.

Suriname’s Minister of Regional Development and Sports Gracia Emanuel, Director of Sports Gordon Tjouw Ngie Touw and officials from French Guiana will be in attendance.

The Sports Ministry is looking to develop this event and start expanding it to other countries involved in the Inter-Guiana Games.

Minister Ramson believes Guyana has a bright future, “when it comes to what we can do in the international stage but it requires continuity in the direction we have started and everyone to have that coordinated approach.”

The IGG will see males and females competing in Track and Field, Badminton, Volleyball, Tennis, Table Tennis, Swimming and Basketball. Males will also be competing in Cycling while females in Football. The event runs from Friday to Sunday and will be hosted at multiple Regions Three and Four locations.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

