International Center for Democracy donates over US$10,000 to CDC

The International Center for Democracy (ICD), a New York based organization, in collaboration with its partners in the religious community and private organizations are pleased to announced that yesterday, June 14, 2021, US$10,723.92 was transferred to the Guyana Civil Defence Commission (CDC) bank account to aid Guyanese that was affected by the extensive flooding. The ICD is committed to ensure that democracy prevails in Guyana but also through our charitable work and contribution assist the Guyanese people during these difficult times.

It is the hope of the ICD that this contribution will help to mitigate some of the suffering Guyanese are facing. The ICD is fully aware that the road to recovery will be challenging but is confident that with gods help and contributions from local and international organizations, as well as individuals, the Guyanese people will get through this too, as they have always done. We have confidence in the Guyanese spirit.

The ICD is continuing to work with other US based organizations and private individuals to provide additional aide to Guyana in the coming weeks. Those contributions will also be sent directly to the CDC.