The Government of Guyana today (September 28, 2021) joins with the United Nations and indeed the rest of the world on observing the sixth annual International Day for Universal Access to Information.

This year’s theme which speaks to the global hope of “Building Back Better” post COVID-19 Pandemic, also places front and center, the public’s “Right to Know”, as a public good, with universal access to information being a cornerstone of healthy and inclusive knowledge societies. In this context, the Government of Guyana remains fully committed to strengthening existing mechanisms to access information as part of national sustainable development and to achieve the universal goals set out by the United Nations.

The Government further commits to strengthening international cooperation towards the global movement that seeks to make information a fundamental right however, we will insist on equal weighting to personal responsibility in the use of information, particularly when distortions threaten public health and safety and undermines national security.

As we have done consistently, the Government will continue to engage broadly with all sectors of our society to build lasting frameworks that will keep access to information as a fundamental pillar of our sacred democracy.

Hon. Kwame McCoy, M.P.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister