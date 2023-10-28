Investment of $1.7B expended for upgrading New Amsterdam Prison Complex

In a dedicated effort to ensure the smooth progress of crucial infrastructure projects, Mr. Andre Ally, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted a thorough inspection of the ongoing reconstruction efforts at the New Amsterdam Prison on Friday, October 27, 2023.

The purpose of the visit was to evaluate the development and status of various construction lots integral to enhancing the prison’s facilities.

PS Andre Ally being briefed during the inspection

Mr. Ally’s inspection covered ten distinct lots, representing a substantial investment of $1.7 billion. Notable advancements were observed in Lots 2, 4, and 5, where significant work has commenced.

Lot 2, involving the construction of Male and Female Living Quarters, has achieved a commendable 15 per cent completion with a budget of over $114 million.

Lot 4, dedicated to the reconstruction of the Officer’s Sports Club, has reached 10 per cent completion, with a budget allocation of over $50 million.

Permanent Secretary Andre inspecting works

Lot 5, focusing on the construction of the Reception Building, has reached 12 per cent completion with a considerable budget of over $413 million.

While progress is underway in these highlighted areas, Mr. Ally’s visit also highlighted the upcoming phases. Lot 1, involving the construction of Senior Officers’ Living Quarters, is in the mobilisation phase, preparing for imminent commencement of work.

Ongoing construction at the New Amsterdam Prison

Lots 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are also in the mobilisation stage, reflecting the upcoming thrust in the project’s execution.

Lot 3 involves the construction of the kitchen and a storage bond, while Lots 6, 7, 8, and 9 encompass critical aspects such as the infirmary annex, an overhead storage tank, a treatment plant, reconstruction of solitary and cell blocks, and a training facility for inmates in Lot 10— all essential for the enhancement of the prison’s infrastructure.

Ongoing construction at the New Amsterdam Prison

The Permanent Secretary underscored the significance of these capital projects in reshaping the prison infrastructure, emphasising their focus not only on rehabilitation but also on improving the functionality of facilities for the benefit of both staff and inmates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs remains steadfast in its commitment to improving infrastructure and facilities, promoting a safer and more rehabilitative environment within correctional facilities.

