Investment village opens at Caribbean Investment Forum

Members of the public are invited to visit the Caribbean Investment Forum’s (CIF) investment village, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre ((ACCC), Liliendaal on Friday, as it will be opened to the public free of cost.

The financial hub opened Thursday afternoon, during day two of the investment conference.

Scene from the Investment Village

Executive Director of Caribbean Export, Dr Damie Sinanan said the village is a key component of the activity.

“Here is where the action happens. We have our exhibitors who will be displaying their products and services to the investors, we would have product presentation which will highlight what the Caribbean has to offer in terms of investment,” Dr Sinanan explained.

Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop said the event is being hosted at the right time and provides opportunities for the development of a Caribbean brand.

“Partnering with each other, twinning our products [and] working together, we can deliver an investment climate that the world takes note of…And that’s what the Caricom export mission is about, bringing the region together and this investment village brings the region together,” he stated.

Marketing and Research Officer at the St Kitts Investment Promotion Agency, Zikomo Condor is among the exhibitors exploring opportunities.

“This forum offers a chance for us to collaborate, for us to communicate with other like-minded people and to showcase our investment opportunities, and it’s been going really well ” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The village will be opened to members of the public from 9 am to 5 pm.

Scene from the Investment Village Scene from the Investment Village Scene from the Investment Village Scene from the Investment Village Scene from the Investment Village

