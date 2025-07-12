IRENA Solar City Simulator supporting the city of Georgetown in assessing its solar PV potential

-Guyana taps innovative web-based platform designed to help its renewable energy transition

Guyana is advancing its renewable energy transition with a cutting-edge digital tool designed to accelerate the adoption of solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, reduce long-term energy costs, and promote urban sustainable development.

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Solar City Simulator is an innovative web-based platform developed to assist households, businesses, and municipal authorities assess the potential and economic benefits of generating electricity using rooftop-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) installations.

This tool is one of a series of web applications developed by IRENA as part of the Global Atlas for Renewable Energy. In Guyana, it is being implemented and managed by the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL Inc.).

Irena Solar City Simulator: Georgetown Application Interface

In cities like Georgetown, where the initiative has been introduced, the simulator enables households and businesses to calculate the estimated potential energy savings from rooftop PV systems by comparing them to other conventional energy sources using a cash flow financing model.

For municipal authorities, it supports the assessment of how different policy incentives, such as generation or capital subsidies, impact the adoption of rooftop solar PV market in each city.

A New Data-Driven Tool for Smart Solar PV Investment

The SolarCity simulator combines ultra-high-resolution three-dimensional building footprint data with satellite-derived solar irradiation data, which is calculated on one-metre grid cells. This enables the creation of detailed time series profiles of solar PV generation for all buildings in cities around the world, including Georgetown.

The application also includes a portfolio feature that displays the solar PV capacity that can be installed on single or multiple rooftops, as well as the self-consumption levels for one or more buildings. Additionally, the architecture of the Solar City Simulator includes a module for empirical and business assessments of net metering, feed-in tariffs, and storage capabilities.

Several advantages include estimating cost savings and energy output from rooftop solar systems; evaluating financial models and incentives, including subsidies and tax credits; simulating various configurations; adjusting key parameters such as PV efficiency, system cost, storage capacity, and tariffs; and generating detailed financial and environmental impact reports to support informed decision-making.

Overall, the tool represents a significant step forward in promoting the adoption of rooftop solar PV systems. It helps users understand potential energy and cost savings, as well as how their sustainable efforts contribute to achieving Guyana’s broader energy goals.

By allowing users to visualise and analyse the solar PV potential of their rooftops, the IRENA Solar City Simulator: Georgetown is supporting Guyana in its strategic renewable energy investments, while promoting transparency and community engagement.

The Government of Guyana remains committed to decarbonising the economy and investing in opportunities that advance the clean and renewable energy transition.

For more information about the IRENA Solar City Simulator initiative being rolled out in Guyana, visit the Guyana Power and Light Incorporated website: www.gplinc.com