The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) is proud to announce its successful recertification under the internationally recognized ISO 9001 Quality Management Standard. First certified in 2022, the agency has consistently upheld rigorous quality management practices, and this renewal reaffirms its status as a world-class investment promotion agency committed to transparency, efficiency, and excellence in service delivery.

“His Excellency President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has set a high standard for how government must serve its people. With ISO 9001 recertification, GO-Invest is proving that we are serious about systems, standards, and service. Investors can trust Guyana.”— Hon. Peter Ramsaroop, MP, Chief Investment Officer & Agency Head, GO-Invest.

The recertification milestone will be formally recognized at a ceremony to be held at a later date featuring government leaders, members of the business community, media houses, and international partners.

The event will showcase major improvements, including:

* Reduced processing times for investor services

* Enhanced transparency and digitization of internal workflows

* The Interactive Digital Investment Assistant (IDIA) already tested and now being deployed as an AI-driven, real-time guidance platform supporting investor inquiries and engagement

* Implementation of a modern Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to streamline communication and investor onboarding

With this renewed certification, GO-Invest reinforces its commitment to international best practices and delivering top-tier service standards that build investor confidence and strengthen Guyana’s positioning as a trusted and competitive destination for global investment.

Guyana Office for Investment,

190 Camp & Church Streets, Georgetown, Guyana.