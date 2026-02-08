ITECH programme strengthened Guyana’s public service – Min Ally

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, has recognised the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme as a crucial driver in building capacity in Guyana’s public service and national development.

Minister Ally delivered remarks at the inauguration of a special documentary commemorating 60 years of established diplomatic ties and cooperation under the Indian Government’s ITECH Programme.

The documentary was launched on Sunday afternoon at the Amazonia Mall on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), where Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Amit Telang, also delivered remarks.

Speaking on behalf of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Minister Ally said the six decades of formal diplomatic relations reflect an enduring friendship that has remained unbroken and continues to strengthen over time.

He referenced President Ali’s own academic experience in India, noting that the head of state studied there and continues to apply lessons learned in governance and national development. Minister Ally himself was also a beneficiary of the ITECH programme.

“We’re all very grateful for that hospitality, for that show of support….the people and Government of India have extended to the world over the last 60 years,” he added, noting that many Guyanese have returned with rich experiences and understanding of the Indian culture.

But beyond cultural exchanges and capacity building, Minister Ally proposed that the two countries strengthen cooperation across several other sectors, including agriculture, security, defence and information and communications technology.

“As I said earlier…our friendship will only grow much more stronger, and the bonds and the relationship that people of Guyana have, and both governments, will continue to grow stronger.”

Indian High Commissioner to Guyana, Amit Telang, said capacity building has been the backbone of Guyana–India relations over the past six decades.

Telang noted that the commemoration coincides with the 60th anniversary of the ITEC Programme, which was launched in 1964. While referencing formal ties, the High Commissioner pointed to the deeper historical connection between the two nations.

“The real relations between our two countries began in 1838, when the first ship carrying our ancestors came here,” Telang said, adding that those early settlers “have been the real architects of the relationship that we see today.”

He also conveyed a message from India’s Vice Minister responsible for development cooperation at the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighting the continued relevance of the ITEC Programme in strengthening bilateral relations.

“I express my profound gratitude to the Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, under the leadership of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, for your constant and unwavering support to this initiative,” the commissioner also expressed.

The documentary highlighted the impact of the ITECH programme, which has benefitted many Guyanese public servants across key sectors of Guyana. They shared their lived experiences and how it impacts their professional lives as they contribute to national development.