Jagdeo maintains firm stance on Hughe’s conflict of interest

– emphasises seriousness in which the government views this matter

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has upheld his firm position regarding a potential conflict of interest following the election of Nigel Hughes as leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC).

This potential conflict of interest arises from Hughes’ legal firm’s representation of the oil giant ExxonMobil.

People’s Progressive Party’s (PPP) General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Dr Jagdeo stressed the importance of the ruling party’s values in safeguarding Guyana’s best interests and reiterated the party’s strong stance against this issue.

During a press conference at Freedom House in Georgetown Thursday, Dr Jagdeo emphasised the seriousness with which the government views this matter, affirming that it is a matter of great concern.

The government’s commitment to upholding good governance was evident in the ultimatum issued to a serving minister with ties to ExxonMobil, requiring either the severance of ties or departure from the cabinet.

Dr Jagdeo further highlighted the implications of a political leader benefiting from financial ties to ExxonMobil and simultaneously heading a political party whose members sit in the National Assembly and influence on policies.

“It is a political contribution to him and his party to ensure that the interests of ExxonMobil are protected in any future government or even in the National Assembly now. How is this not [a] conflict of interest?”, he questioned.

“Imagine if they were to win and Nigel Hughes becomes the president. You think anything they say now will matter…they may even continue to pay him if he becomes president,” he said.

Addressing Nigel Hughes’ refusal to sever ties with his law firm, unless elected into the government, Dr Jagdeo characterised this stance as obscene.

Given the history of the party, he expressed doubts about the party’s credibility and trustworthiness.

He also refuted claims that the PPP’s attention to this matter stems from fear, asserting that the party is motivated by the obscenity of the situation.

“We want to point out that AFC is an obscene party. The man says minutes after he is elected, I will ExxonMobil’s interest above that of national interest… but we have strong positions. We defend what we believe is good for Guyana,” he underscored.

He criticized Hughes for allegedly denying his involvement in legal matters concerning ExxonMobil.

The General Secretary criticized these tactics employed by Hughes which is to deflect attention from the conflict-of-interest issue. He also referenced Hughes’ past resignation from the AFC party just before the government concluded negotiations with ExxonMobil, as well as Global Witness’s report, which has damming information against the official.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

