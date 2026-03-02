Joe Vieira Park set to open before Easter

The transformation of the Joe Vieira park, soon be renamed the Guyana-China Friendship Park, is nearing completion, with plans for the facility to be open to the public ahead of the Easter holiday.

The park located in Meer Zorgen, West Bank Demerara, is a unique addition to Guyana’s recreational landscape.

Drone photo of the upgraded Joe Vieira park

Its design mirrors that of a traditional Chinese garden, blending green space with cultural, sporting and leisure elements.

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday, Project Coordinator at the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), Ken Gulliver, said he is ready to receive visitors pending the completion of one final requirement.

Project Coordinator at the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), Ken Gulliver

“What they [contractor] are waiting on right now is a permanent electricity connection from GPL. We are trying to get that sorted out as fast as possible, but internally the park is at a state of readiness,” he stated.

Gulliver explained that the redevelopment has significantly enhanced the park’s appearance and functionality, allowing it to serve multiple purposes.

It now features a range of sporting and leisure facilities, including a professional-standard football field, basketball and table tennis courts, areas for lawn tennis, a children’s activity zone and dedicated jogging spaces.

The state of the art basket ball at the Joe Vieira Park

Additional amenities include an outdoor trampoline, an open-air theatre space for potential commercial use, and several modern washrooms designed to accommodate persons with disabilities, as well as infant changing facilities.

Safety has also been significantly improved.

He highlighted that multiple security cameras have been installed across the park and are already operational.

Joe Vieira Park

Security personnel are stationed at the main entrances to ensure visitors feel safe while using the facility.

Before its upgrades, Joe Vieira Park was a gift to the Government of Guyana from its former owner, Joseph Rudolph Vieira, in 1982.

Over the decades, the park became a popular space for relaxation and recreation, particularly during the Easter season when thousands gathered to fly kites.

In January 2022, Guyana and China signed an implementation agreement under the China–Guyana Friendship Initiative to transform the park into a modern recreational space aimed at improving public health and well-being, similar in function to the National Park.

The project is estimated to cost between US$8 million and US$12 million and stands as a symbol of more than 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.