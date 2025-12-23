Joy and laughter fill State House as President Ali hosts Christmas luncheon for children

Christmas songs, cheerful laughter, and the spirit of the season filled the Baridi Benab at State House on Tuesday afternoon as His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali hosted a festive Christmas luncheon for children from ten children’s homes along the coast.

The children were treated to a short concert, festive performances, delicious meals and the much-anticipated visit from Santa Claus, who brought smiles, excitement and holiday cheer to the gathering.

Welcoming the children, President Ali extended warm Christmas greetings on behalf of himself, his Cabinet, and the staff of State House. He said it was an honour to host the children each year and expressed delight at seeing familiar faces return to celebrate the season.

H.E. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali welcoming the children to State House

The president took time to publicly recognise the caregivers and staff of the children’s homes, applauding their daily sacrifices and unwavering commitment to ensuring that the children are nurtured, protected, and supported.

President Ali reaffirmed his government’s ongoing engagement with children beyond the festive season, noting that visits and outreach programmes are conducted year-round through the Office of the First Lady and various ministries.

Children singing in the Christmas concert

“We have been reaching out to homes all across the country, and we’re going to continue to do that over the coming years, over the coming months,” the president assured the children.

Looking ahead, the president announced that the Minister of Education will visit children’s homes to ensure they are connected to the Guyana Digital School, expanding access to digital learning tools and educational opportunities.

President Ali sharing a meal with the children

He encouraged the children to believe in themselves and their future, reminding them that they are valued and deeply loved. “You are the children of Guyana,” President Ali said, assuring them of the nation’s care and support.

The president also expressed appreciation to individuals and volunteers who contribute annually to bringing Christmas joy to children across the country, describing their involvement as a true labour of love.

Children sharing a special song at the Christmas concert

President Ali wished the children a Merry Christmas and reaffirmed that the State House will always remain a place of care and joy for Guyana’s children.