Judiciary appoints 10 new Puisne Judges

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced the appointment of ten persons to be sworn in as Puisne Judges.

These persons are expected to take the oath of office before President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday.

The JSC’s notice stated that in response to advertisements for the filling of vacancies for puisne judges, some 37 persons applied, and were interviewed.

The imminent puisne judges are Nicola Pierre, Joy Persaud-Singh, Hessaun Yasin, Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, Deborah Kumar-Chetty, Nigel Niles, Peter Hugh, Priscilla Chandra-Hanif, Jacqueline Josiah-Graham, and Zamilla Ally-Seepaul.

These new judges will bolster the existing complement, easing the pressing caseload on the judiciary.

The government is taking significant steps to strengthen the judiciary by increasing the number of judges and magistrates.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, announced the appointment of at least nine Puisne judges to the High Court, six Justices of Appeal, and two commissioners during his 2024 budget presentation in January.

In April, three new Commissioners of Title, who will be posted to serve in the Land Courts at Berbice, Region Six, and Suddie, Region Two were sworn in.

The minister also said that this year, 10 magistrates will be appointed, bringing the total number of magistrates to 29.

Back in February, nine magistrates took the oath of office, representing the fulfilment of this commitment.

The nine magistrates are Omadatt Chandan, Tameika Clarke, Abigail Gibbs, Tuanna Hardy, Shivani Lalaram, Michelle Mattias, Ravindra Mohabir, Teriq Mohammed and Orinthia Schmidt.

