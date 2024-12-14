Kaibarupai residents enjoying consistent employment

Residents living in remote villages across the North Pakaraimas of Region Eight, are benefitting from consistent employment prospects, thanks to the road maintenance programme.

Every year, the government through the Ministry of Public Works provides the various Village Councils (VC) with financial resources to maintain the roadways, providing residents and youths with consistent income streams.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai with the residents of Kaibarupai

The Department of Public Information (DPI) recently journeyed with the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai starting from Kamana, Waipa, Sandhills and then to Kaibarupai, where residents were involved in road maintenance.

Speaking with the DPI, Toshao of Kaibarupai, Canisius Pio said this project is commendable, as many of villages have been benefitting. Last year, 50 villagers were employed to conduct road maintenance, while another 41 have been employed this year.

Toshao of Kaibarupai, Canisius Pio

Villagers from the various villages, including Kamana, Waipa, Sandhills and Kato among other villages, are enjoying from employment opportunities. In 2023, the Public Works Minister signed $100 million in contracts to undertake critical maintenance works on the roadways.

Speaking with residents, Minister Sukhai commended the excellent works undertaken, underscoring the benefits of the government’s continuous support.

A resident undertaking road maintenance works along the Waipa Village trail

“I am very pleased with Kaibarupai. This is what we want to see …give the hardworking roadworkers a resounding sound of applause; they have done better than most places,” she expressed admirably.

These initiatives form part of the government’s broader goal of creating 50,000 employment opportunities, in keeping with its 2020-2025 manifesto commitments.

A section of the roadways that were cleared by residents

Since 2020, just over $12 billion was spent on hinterland road maintenance, demonstrating the government’s unwavering commitment to improving livelihoods in the hinterland.

Investments are also being poured to enhance education, health and information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, in an effort to holistically develop these villages.

