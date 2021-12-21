Kaibarupai residents to get first time access to potable water

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is currently installing a new water supply system in the village of Kaibarupai, North Pakaraimas, Region Eight.

Once completed, the new system will benefit 1000 residents of the Patamona Amerindian Village.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal M.P.

This was announced by Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, M.P., during a recent outreach to the community.

He explained that the works which includes the installation of a photovoltaic system, water tanks and trestle among other auxiliary works, are being done with full community participation.

The project is part of a series being executed in the North Pakaraimas to the tune of $120 Million. Monkey Mountain, Taurka and Kato are also to benefit.

The completed water trestle and tanks in Karbarupai

Last week, $66.7 Million was approved by the National Assembly via a supplementary budget to complete these and other projects in the hinterland.

“This is significant because you recognised the cost for bringing materials here, and the cost to do construction here is more expensive than many parts of the country,” Minister Croal stated.

Region Eight has 27 communities including some small satellite areas, with 67 per cent of the villages having water supply infrastructure. While there are six wells drilled, many communities have been receiving water from the creeks and springs or through rain water harvesting.

However, Minister Croal noted that only 60 per cent of the region’s population has access to potable water because of the geographical layout of the communities. Therefore, he said the PPP/C government has been aggressively advancing its hinterland water strategy, aimed at providing services to unserved areas.

The photovoltaic system

“More and more, money is being pumped into ensuring that there are more water systems across the village because by 2025 we want to see the hinterland has 100 per cent coverage,” he told the residents.

In 2022, the sum of $200 million is expected to be invested in water systems in Itabac, Kopinang and Maikwak. This will include the drilling of new wells and the construction of new water distribution networks, photovoltaic systems and elevate storage.

Further, during the period 2022-2023, new water supply systems will be constructed in Mountain Foot and Kurukubaru at a total cost of $100 Million.