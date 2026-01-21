Karrau embarks on smart agriculture project with $5M gov’t investment

The riverine community of Karrau in Lower Mazaruni Region Seven has embarked on a smart agriculture project that will diversify the village’s economy through the cultivation of high-value crops.

The shade house project in Karrau village

With a $5 million investment from the government through the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Karrau will soon have a shade house which will be used to cultivate peppers, celery, shallot and pak choi. It is part of the Village Council’s vision to promote smart agriculture in line with the government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

At present, work is progressing steadily, as planting boxes are being filled with soil and the water system is being installed. Plans are also in place to implement an automatic irrigation system, which will further enhance efficiency and water management.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, Toshao Shane Cornelius explained that the project aims to diversify residents’ livelihoods, which are traditionally dominated by mining and logging activities.

The Amerindian leader believes that with the shade house, farmers and youth can learn modern farming techniques, unlike the old methods that expose farmers to harsh sun and rain.

“This is a controlled way of farming,” he noted, stating that it should inspire more residents to venture into sustainable farming.

Toshao of Karrau, Shane Cornelius

According to Toshao Cornelius, the Village Council is working closely with the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) to ensure the project meets technical and operational standards.

“We want it to be a model that even schools and different stakeholders in and around Karrau can come and witness. We are really excited about this project,” he told DPI.

Beyond food production, the agricultural undertaking will provide employment opportunities. When fully operational, two persons will be directly responsible for managing the shade house, and they will be supported by Community Service Officers (CSOs) and pathway workers with ongoing operations and maintenance.

Work is progressing on the agriculture project

During the early construction phases, about six residents had jobs.

Karrau, like the more than 200 Amerindian communities, have benefitted from significant government investments over the last five years. From the LCDS funds to capital projects under the various ministries, the government has supported their development and will continue to do so in the next five years.