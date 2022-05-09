Karrau’s electricity situation to be addressed

Residents of Karrau in Region Seven, will benefit from a more reliable supply of electricity, as government plans to procure a high-powered generator in 2023.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P gave this assurance to residents during a recent community meeting there.

Residents of Karrau, Region Seven

At the consultation, residents raised concerns about the struggle to purchase fuel to power their respective generators. Among other things, the villagers complained that the situation has affected their children’s studies.

Minister Dharamlall said government will soon intervene.

“It is something that we [government] can look at in the budget for next year, and as long as the village is willing to pay for the use and maintenance of it, then I see no problem,” the minister told the gathering.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall interacting with a resident of Karrau

He said government has been assisting other hinterland and Amerindian communities in a similar manner. However, this was made possible through a partnership between government and the community.

“What I can tell you it is very expensive to run the electrical wire and so that is something that you will have to look at and your houses will also need to be wired.

“So, we have to be sure that there is a certain number of residents who want to be part of the system just to make it more economical for the village,” he stated.

Karrau’s Toshao, Shane Cornelius told DPI that after many years without electricity, the community was finally inspected by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) last year.

Toshao of Karrau, Shane Cornelius

“We are pretty excited because this is a project, we had initially developed about eight or nine years back, and it is something that we still support because presently, a lot of expense residents go into because they have their own personal generator,” Toshao Cornelius said. He added that it is time for the community to develop beyond its present state in keeping with the PPP/C Government’s manifesto promise to improve the lives of citizens.

