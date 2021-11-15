Kelly Sankar of Anna Regina Secondary School receives pre-med scholarship from Texila American University

Ms. Kelly Sankar who recently wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination was today presented with her scholarship award from the Texila American University.

Due to her exceptional performance achieving 16 grade ones and four grade twos, Ms. Sankar was granted a full-tuition pre-medical scholarship by the TAU to pursue studies for the Doctor of Medicine programme at the University (TAU).

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson presenting the scholarship award to Ms. Kelly Sankar

Dean of the College of Medicine at TAU, Dr. Dheeraj Bansal said told Ms. Sankar today at a ceremony hosted at the University that her experience at the university will be like no other. He said that the University is very proud of the diversity of its student body. “This kind of diversity is rare to be seen and it is a wonderful opportunity to learn about different cultures and to respect different cultures, this will help you develop as a global citizen because not everyone in the world has the opportunity to have such close interaction which different concepts and beliefs from different parts of the world.” Dr. Bansal said.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson

He urged that during her time at the University she not only develops compassion for people in the profession but during the day to day life. He said that studying medical education is not only about studying all the time but it is also about the development of their personality to become good people and that the programme at the TAU is designed to achieve this.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, who presented the scholarship to Ms. Sankar said that the University has been instrumental in promoting the study of medicine in Guyana. He said that it is incumbent on new students to keep a rich tradition alive by desiring to be the best doctor they can be.

Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson and Ms. Kelly Sankar following today’s ceremony

He told Ms. Sankar that she can serve as a catalyst for change to draw more students of high quality and standard to the institution so that it will continue to grow and expand. Dr. Hutson also urged her to remember to give back to her community when she is successful. He thanked the University on behalf of the Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and staff of the Ministry for awarding the scholarship to the student.