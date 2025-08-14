Keys to their future – thousands of Guyanese step closer to homeownership at Building Expo 2025

Guyana’s sweeping progress in housing, water, infrastructure, agriculture, health, and education is taking centre stage at this year’s International Building Exposition.

The expo themed ‘The Road to Success: Guyana 2030 and Beyond,’ will run from August 14 to 27 at the Guyana National Stadium.

Speaking at the expo’s opening ceremony on Thursday, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues noted the event, which features 300 booths, is showcasing the latest innovations and trends in the housing and construction sectors.

Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues

The event brings together homeowners, aspiring homeowners, businesses, and industry professionals to explore various opportunities within the sector.

Building Expo also creates a platform for small and medium-scale businesses to network and showcase their products and services.

A major highlight of the expo is the distribution of 2,000 land titles.

The PPP/C Government has, in the past five years, distributed more than 50,000 house lots.

“The lives of these families are being changed forever, and they are now on the trajectory of accessing financing, owning a home and providing a place that is safe and secure for their families in a community that will be fully equipped with infrastructure, utilities, access to government services and recreational facilities,” Minister Rodrigues said.

A total of 21,493 lots were distributed to single women.

Some 54 per cent of the allocations went to young people, while 90 per cent went to low-income families.