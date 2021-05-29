Kumaka sub-Regional Admin Office to open over weekend -Minister Dharamlall

Residents of Moruca sub-district (Region One) would now be able to access Government services over the weekend at the Kumaka sub-Regional Administration office.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall told DPI that this decision was taken to allow residents more time to conduct their business at Government offices outside of the usual weekday hours.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall

As such, the Region’s Vice Chairperson, Ms. Annansha Peters will be stationed in the sub-Region to ensure the smooth flow of this process. People who wish to obtain birth certificates, identification cards and other documents can fill out the forms and submit them to Ms. Peters.

“From Monday to Friday, a lot of people may be doing their own business. Sometimes, they don’t have the opportunity to go and raise their concerns and so the Vice-Chairperson will have the Admin office open sometimes, on the weekends, so when you are at home and you have a chance to go and discuss what you need to,” he said.

Minister Dharamlall also noted that every person conducting business at the Administration office would be treated with respect, as outlined by the Minister of Public Service, Hon. Sonia Parag. The Minister made this pellucid, following residents’ complaints that they are often subjected to unprofessional behaviour by the staff.

Minister Dharamlall also announced that there are plans to establish a waiting area in the office to ensure the public’s comfort while they wait to be served.